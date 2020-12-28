Iveragh Peninsula has highest 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in Munster

The Iveragh Peninsula has the highest 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in Munster.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The analysis of cases is up to last Monday night, December 21st.

There are six local electoral areas in Kerry.

During the fortnight up to December 21st, there were increases in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in all six areas.

Prior to Christmas, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in a Killorglin school and surrounding areas.

Up to Monday, 14th December, the Kenmare LEA – which stretches from Kilgarvan to Killorglin and includes all the Iveragh Peninsula – had a 14-day rate of 80 per population.

A week later, this rate was 5.5 times higher, with 110 cases recorded over the two-week period, giving an incidence rate of 439 per population.

This is the highest rate in Munster.

Elsewhere, the Tralee LEA has a rate of 166, following 55 new cases and the Castleisland LEA has a rate of 64, following 11 new cases.

The West Kerry peninsula also has a rate of 64 per population, with nine new cases, and the Killarney LEA has a rate of 46 per population with 14 new cases.

The Listowel LEA – once among the highest in the Republic – has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Kerry at 21, having recorded on six new cases.

Over the two-week period up to Monday 21st, there were205 new cases in Kerry, an increase of 167 on the previous total.