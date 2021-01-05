Iveragh Peninsula has fourth highest 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally

The Iveragh Peninsula has the fourth highest 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 nationally.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The analysis of cases is up to last Monday night, December 28th.

During the fortnight up to December 28th, there were increases in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in all six local electoral areas.

The Tralee LEA has a rate of 348 per 100,000 population, following 115 new cases, and the Chorca Dhuibhne LEA has a rate of 176, with 25 new cases.

The Castleisland LEA has a rate of 175, following 30 new cases, while the Killarney LEA has a rate of 166 per population with 49 new cases.

The Listowel LEA – once among the highest in the Republic – has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Kerry at 91, having recorded 26 new cases.

The Kenmare LEA, which extends from Kilgarvan to Killorglin and includes all the Iveragh Peninsula – has a 14-day rate of 670, having recorded 168 cases over the fortnightly period.

This rate is among the highest nationally, only exceeded by two LEAs in border counties and New Ross in Wexford.

Up to Monday, December 14th, the Kenmare LEA had a rate of 80 per 100,000 population; it’s now over eight times higher.

Prior to Christmas, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in a Killorglin school and surrounding areas.

Over the two-week period up to Monday 28th, there were 413 new cases in Kerry, double the previous total.