ITT has three records relating to alleged bullying over past two years

IT Tralee has three records relating to alleged bullying over the past two years.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the Institute of Technology Tralee provided a summary of records relating to complaints of alleged bullying and issues categorised under dignity and respect.

During 2019 and this year, three informal complaints were made under dignity and respect; two were between staff and one was by a student against a staff member.

IT Tralee says these were resolved either through mediation or the complainant not progressing with the complaint.

In relation to the three records of bulling, the college says there were no disiplinary actions initiated over the past two years.