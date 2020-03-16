ITT students urged to avoid parties and large social gatherings

Students at IT Tralee are being urged to avoid social gatherings or parties for the coming weeks.

In a joint letter sent by all universities and institutes of technology, students are told that their health and safety and that of the wider community is the primary concern.

Students are told not to avoid the company of others completely but to adhere to guidelines around social distancing and to stay away from crowded places.

Many students are being taught online and are asked to volunteer to help in the community, if possible, and to look out for fellow students, who may feel lonely.