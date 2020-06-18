ITT to receive funding for courses for people wishing to upskill

The Institute of Technology in Tralee is to receive almost €1.4m in funding to assist people who wish to upskill.

Free and subsidised higher education places will be made available to Kerry people who are looking to upskill or reskill, according to Minister of State for Tourism Brendan Griffin.

He said that as part of Springboard+ 2020, a total of 418 places are available across 15 courses at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

These include places on courses including artificial intelligence, smart factory technology, sustainable energy, medical device technology and cybersecurity.

Approval has also been given for courses under HCI Pillar 1 to run for three academic years from 2020 to 2023 and this will allow for a further 48 places across 1 course at the ITT.