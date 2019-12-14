It’ll cost €1.2 million to replace dangerous bridge along Ring of Kerry

It’ll cost €1.2 million to replace a dangerous bridge along the Ring of Kerry.

The cost was revealed during the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

He was speaking about the narrow bridge east of Glenbeigh village.

Councillor Michael Cahill asked Kerry County Council to give a detailed progress report on the provision of a new bridge in the vicinity of Glenbeigh National School.

He claims a number of serious accidents and fatalities have occurred at the narrow bridge.

The local authority says it commissioned a technical report on the bridge earlier this year with a view to replacing the existing structure.

The estimated cost was revealed to be €1.2 million.

However, improvement works would be required for a 1.9km section in the vicinity of the bridge; this brings the estimated cost to €5.2m.

Kerry County Council says it’s hoped to progress consultation with affected landowners early next year ahead of a statutory consultation process late in 2020.

There was no indication of funding becoming available for any proposed project.