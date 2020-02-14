Items locked away 25 years ago by Farranfore students revealed

Items locked away 25 years ago by Farranfore students were revealed this afternoon.

In 1995, pupils in Knockaderry National School were encouraged to place photographs, tapes, video recordings or press cuttings in a time capsule, along with an essay on their hopes for the future.

5th and 6th class students filled a plastic tube with items prominent in their lives back then, including Irish Pound coins, a collection of postage stamps, a Tayto and Kit Kat wrapper, Boyzone posters and predictions for the future.

The contents were stored in the Bank of Ireland Branch in Castleisland ever since.

These former students reveal what their 12-year-old selves predicted 25 years ago.