reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Chur4ch, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
Terrace Talk – A tribute to Weeshie Fogarty – November 19th, 2018
Admin -
On this week's programme we look back and pay tribute to the great Weeshie Fogarty. Joining Tim Moynihan is Dinny Long, Sylvester Hennessy, Eamonn...
Works to be carried out on Hans Liebherr Road, Killarney
Overnight works are to be carried out on a major road in Killarney this week.Kerry County Council is resurfacing the Hans Liebherr Road, which...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
7.30 Camogie Div. 3 League Semi-Final ITT v Garda Training College at Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary8.00 Electric Ireland HE Senior Hurling Division 2 League Final ITT v Ulster University at...
Tom Murphy, Dawstown, Blarney, Co. Cork & late of of Rahanane, Ventry.
Reposing in St. Joseph’s Church, Courtbrack, Blarney from 4pm until 7pm this evening. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 1pm. A...
Ita Harty nee Casey, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Chur4ch, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass on...
Latest Sports
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
7.30 Camogie Div. 3 League Semi-Final ITT v Garda Training College at Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary8.00 Electric Ireland HE Senior Hurling Division 2 League Final ITT v Ulster University at...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill insists his side are making progress, despite ending 2018 without a single competitive win.Last night's 0-0...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 3 Killarney 3 Listowel 3 Listowel won on sets 7-6Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League Div 4 Listowel 6 Ballyheigue 0 Advanced...