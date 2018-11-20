Ita Harty nee Casey, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Chur4ch, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

