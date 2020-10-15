Ita Breen (née O’Connor), Ballyconry, Lisselton

Passed away on October 13th 2020, very peacefully, in the tender and loving care of management and staff at Cuil Didin Nursing Home, Tralee. Ita, wife of the late Patrick (Boba), mother of the late Kieran, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter Mary (Enright), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Jacinta, sisters Delia, Cait and Phil, her adored grandchildren Noreile, Molly, Sean and Ciara, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Funeral to arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, this Friday morning, for requiem mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards to Derryco Cemetery. Ita’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only.

Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link below or by email to [email protected] or by post to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Lisselton.

