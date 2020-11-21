Athea Village, Co. Limerick and late of Meadowlands, Tralee.

Requiem Mass for Ita Bradley (née Liston) will take place on Sunday 22nd November in St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea at 11.00AM, the Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/athea. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel.

Sadly missed by her children, daughter Geraldine, sons Kieran and Colm, son-in-law Vito Missorici, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sisters Mary Pallas (Limerick), Theresa Mullane (Athea) Anne Carroll (Caherconlish) and Phil Foley (Listowel) brother-in-law Johnny Mullane, nephew Tony Pallas, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Pre-deceased by her parents Ned and Mary Anne, husbands Denis Mc Nulty (Donegal) and Sean Bradley (Donegal) and her brother Tom Liston (Athea).

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people. Immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

