Radio Kerry conducted an online poll on its website. It was aimed at election voters in Kerry and asked them to identify the issues of most concern to them.
Council signs contracts to build 88 social houses in Kerry
Kerry County Council has signed contracts for the building of 88 social houses.The seven different housing schemes are in Ardfert, Kenmare, Lixnaw, Rathmore, Ballybunion...
Kerry election candidate says no cuts to disability services in the county
A Kerry general election candidate says there will be no cuts to disability services in the county.Fine Gael candidate councillor Mike Kennelly says he’s...
Kerry councillor’s appeal against assault conviction adjourned
A Kerry councillor’s appeal against an assault conviction has been adjourned.24-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae and his 22-year-old brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons...
Hope that Kerry Teenager will get Vital Surgery – February 6th, 2020
14-year-old Ronan Foley from Killorglin has been waiting for 15 months to undergo surgery to correct curvature of his spine. Ronan’s father Tony spoke...
Issues of Concern for Kerry Voters – February 6th, 2020
Million Euro Milltown! – February 6th, 2020
The winning lottery ticket was sold in Kelly’s Londis Store in Milltown. Owner Seamus Kelly spoke to Jerry.