Issues with Boeing 737 Max planes halted Canary Islands route from Kerry

Issues with Boeing 737 Max airplanes have meant a proposed route from Kerry Airport to the Canary Islands can’t be developed.

That’s according to airport Chairman, Denis Cregan, who was speaking at the airport’s AGM.

It’s hoped Kerry Airport will create more routes in the future, with negotiations underway about flights to the south of France, Scotland, Manchester, and Italy.

Denis Cregan says they had been hoping to get a Canary Islands route off the ground using Boeing 737 Max jets which can fly further.

This hasn’t happened, however, because of the grounding of hundreds of those planes worldwide following two fatal crashes.