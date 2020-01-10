SF Cllr Pa Daly joins Jerry to discuss
Kerry councillor denies he was speaking about his own case when referencing alleged garda...
A Kerry councillor has denied he was speaking about his recent court case, when he asked if there are leaks within An Garda Siochana...
Cinema developer surprised by Killarney councillors criticism
The developer of a new cinema has described the comments of Killarney councillors about the project being an eyesore as surprising and confusing.Councillors at...
Strong winds to hit Kerry during overnight weather warning
Winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are to batter Kerry overnight.A status yellow wind warning for the county, issued by...
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...
Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020
Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what...
The Life of An Ambassador – January 10th, 2020
Due to the Global Schools Ireland Programme, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Gerry Cunningham, visited Tarbert Comprehensive this morning as part of this programme....