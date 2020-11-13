ISME partnering with Google to provide free digital skills training

Google Ireland is partnering with ISME on a training series as part of its Grow with Google initiative.

The online courses and webinars, which are free to ISME members, will provide small and medium enterprises with practical training to help them grow and enhance their online presence.

A team of Google experts will deliver the webinars via YouTube.

The first one on November 25th will focus on ensuring businesses are found on Search & Maps with Google My Business.

More details are available on the ISME website.