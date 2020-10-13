Irish Water says three Kerry projects included in Updated Capital Investment Plan

Irish Water says three Kerry projects are included in its Updated Capital Investment Plan.

The Castlemaine Waste Water Treatment Plant Upgrade, Kenmare Waste Water Treatment Plant Upgrade, and Kilcummin Waste Water network are listed as capital projects for 2020 to 2024.

All three projects have previously been given the green light by Irish Water.

This latest announcement follows approval by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities for a total of €4.5 billion government funding for Irish Water projects.