Irish Water to meet councillors about North Kerry supply issues

Irish Water is planning to meet with councillors in Kerry next month about water breaks in the north of the county.

This follows the calling on the agency to attend council meetings for some months, following issues with supplies.

Last week, two schools in the Moyvane area were forced to close temporarily due to water breaks.

There have been 28 breaks in the water mains in the greater Moyvane area this year, and there were 16 incidents last year.

A break last week led to the temporary closure of Murhur National School, Moyvane and Scoil Chorp Chríost, Knockanure.

Irish Water says it understands the inconvenience caused and apologises to all of those impacted.

It says it’s not possible to notify schools in advance of water supply interruptions caused by burst water mains, but it’s reviewing ways of improving communications if similar incidents occur.

The agency also says it continuously reviews and updates its portfolio of projects based on available funding.

It says this is a significant challenge this year, with priority on work that delivers the greatest water savings.

Irish Water is planning a councillor clinic in Kerry next month; at it, engineers will discuss proposed works in the Listowel Municipal District with councillors.

Earlier this month, work began on replacing problematic water mains at two locations in Listowel, which had broken up to six times in the past 18 months.

Despite calls by councillors, Irish Water had previously said neither location was on its priority list even though the majority of Listowel was left without water during breaks.