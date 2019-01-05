Irish Water and Kerry County Council repair 840 leaks in the county in 2018

Irish Water and Kerry County Council repaired 840 leaks in the county in 2018.

The utility says the most common cause of outages were burst pipes, which resulted in customers experiencing lower than normal pressure or supply interruptions.

Irish Water has replaced almost 200km of mains in Kerry since its establishment.





In 2015, there were 987 repairs recorded in Kerry; in 2016 there were 750 and in 2017, there were 622.

In 2018, Irish Water and Kerry County Council worked to repair a total of 840 leaks across the county.

Meanwhile, Irish Water completed a number of large-scale projects in the county in 2018, including the €30 million upgrade of the Kerry Central Regional Water Treatment plant and the €4.5 million worth of works to the Kenmare Water Supply Scheme.