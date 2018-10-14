Irish Water intends to lodge planning application to upgrade the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant early next year

Irish Water intends to lodge a planning application to upgrade the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant early next year.

There have been calls to upgrade the plant, following the closure of two popular bathing locations due to a discharge of raw sewage from the plant in August.

An Environmental Protection Agency report undertaken in July showed the plant was “significantly overloaded” and was struggling to deal with the volume of wastewater.





At the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, Councillor Dan McCarthy asked if a feasibility study has been carried out on the provision of a new or upgraded wastewater treatment plant in Kenmare.

Kerry County Council says the plant is included in Irish Water’s current Capital Investment Programme.

It adds a flow/loading survey was completed in August.

Work is ongoing on preparing the planning application and Irish Water intends to lodge the application in the first quarter of 2019.