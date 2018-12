Irish Water hopes to start work on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme next year.

That’s according to Kerry County Council, who was responding to a query from Cllr John Sheahan about when the works are due to start.

The local authority says Irish Water has advised them it’s continuing to finalise the design and other work necessary to tender the construction contract.





They intend to issue the tender early in 2019, with a view to starting construction later in the year.