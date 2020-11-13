Irish Water to contact non-domestic customers in Kerry about rate change

Non-domestic water users, including businesses and farmers, in Kerry will be receiving letters from Irish Water early next year outlining changes to water charges.

Currently, there are a wide range of non-domestic water rates around the country, which up to now have been set by local authorities.

From next May, a new framework of charges will be come into effect from Irish Water to ensure equity.

Geoffrey Bourke, who is with Customer Operations with Irish Water, told Agritime what this will mean for non-domestic customers in Kerry: