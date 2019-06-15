Irish Water announces planned upgrade of Mid Kerry wastewater treatment plant

Irish Water has announced the planned upgrade of a Mid Kerry wastewater treatment plant.

The utility company says it intends to build a new wastewater treatment plant and associated infrastructure in Castlemaine to replace the existing system, which can only accommodate 250 customers.

The new plant will serve a population of 750 and can be further expanded at a later date if required.

Irish Water says that, once the plant is complete, it will deliver several benefits, including the protection of the local environment, specifically the water quality of the River Maine and Castlemaine Harbour.

The news has been welcomed by the Keel TD and Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

No date has been given for the commencement of the works.