The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is now less than one month away. Lahinch will host the event from July 3rd to 7th. • Paul McGinley is this year’s tournament host, with the event to begin with the star-studded Pro Am on the Wednesday. John Gleeson is Chairman of Lahinch Golf Club https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lahinch-1.mp3

Before that Pebble Beach plays host to the US Open, from June 13th to 16th. Graham Spring previews the event https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/grahamUSOPEN.mp3