Irish Supporters Network Discuss Return Of Supporters To Games

Shamrock Rovers will begin the defence of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The other opening day fixtures on the 19th of March will see Dundalk go to Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps host Bohemians.

Promoted sides Longford Town and Drogheda United both have home matches against Derry City and Waterford respectively.

Fixtures for the First Division and Women’s National League will be released this coming week.

Well, the Irish Supporters Network are among those involved in a survey, looking for your opinion on the potential return of supporters to games