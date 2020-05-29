Irish summer colleges in Kerry to benefit from stabilisation fund

Irish summer colleges in Kerry are to benefit from a €4.7 stabilisation fund announced by Minister of State, Sean Kyne.



The stabilisation fund is being provided as a specific once-off measure with the overall objective of ensuring the ongoing viability of the sector thereby enabling it to continue to contribute to the Government’s 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030 .



Under the stability fund, up to €3.1m will be directed at supporting the college authorities to refund fees and deposits to parents, while a further €1.6m is being allocated under the measure towards offsetting losses incurred by up to 700 certified Gaeltacht householders who normally keep students attending one of the recognised 42 colleges during the summer months.



The sector, which represents a critical part of the Gaeltacht economy, is estimated to be worth €50m annually.



Minister Kyne said it also provides a valuable income source to over 700 Gaeltacht householders who provide accommodation for attending students, while also generating significant benefits to Gaeltacht communities.