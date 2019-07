The Irish Rowing Championships are taking place this weekend in the National Rowing Center in Cork.

Killorglin Rowing Club’s Anna Tyther & Zoe Hyde are Winners of the Women’s Intermediate 2x at the Irish Championship’s 2019.

Meanwhile in the Women’s junior 15 single scull, the winner was Airida Mateviciute while Women’s Club 1x Anna Tyther won the Semifinal and is now through to the final at 7pm this evening.

The final day of the championships will take place tomorrow.