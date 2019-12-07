Irish Red Cross Tralee Branch receive national award

The Tralee Branch of the Irish Red Cross received a national award last night.

They were named as the Outstanding Group at the National Volunteer Ireland Awards at the Carlton Hotel in Blanchardstown.

The Volunteer Ireland Awards aim to shine a light on those that go above and beyond in communities across Ireland.

The Irish Red Cross Tralee Branch is made up of 33 volunteers that carry out ambulance duty at over 140 events each year.

Geraldine O’Sullivan, Manager of Kerry Volunteer Centre, says that without these volunteers, many local events wouldn’t take place.

Seán Canney, Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, says, “Volunteers make an invaluable contribution to Irish society, and awards like these are vital to show appreciation for all that they do”.