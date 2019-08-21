Irish Rail received reports of alleged racial abuse on Tralee-Dublin line

Rail passengers using the Tralee to Dublin line have reported issues of intimidating behaviour on board.

Irish Rail received ten written complaints of racial abuse over the past 18 months, including five since March.

The information was revealed by Newstalk, following a Freedom of Information Act request.

A passenger who travelled to Dublin’s Heuston Station from Tralee reported being verbally abused by a man, who allegedly called her “mental” and said she, due to her nationality, had no right to speak to him.

The woman claimed she felt threatened and will be nervous ahead of any future train journeys.

Another incident was also reported on the Dublin-Mallow line, which serves Kerry: a man allegedly racially abused and punched another person on the train, after firstly demanding money and cigarettes from the victim.

Anti-racism campaigners claim the vast majority of racist incidents on public transport aren’t being reported.

This rail user in Heuston Station says she was racially abused on a train, but decided not to take action.