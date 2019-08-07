Irish Rail adds extra train capacity to cater for Kerry GAA fans

Irish Rail has added extra capacity to its train service to cater for Kerry GAA fans next Sunday morning.

Kerry take on Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday for a place in the All Ireland Senior Football final; the Kerry minors will battle it out with Galway in the curtain raiser.

The 7.10 service from Tralee on Sunday had sold out quickly, however, Irish Rail has now confirmed extra capacity has been added to this service to cater for demand.

Irish Rail has also confirmed an extra service has been added on Sunday evening, that will depart Dublin at 18:50 and will travel to Tralee.

Tickets for those services will be available tomorrow morning, but Irish Rail has yet to confirm a time for their release.