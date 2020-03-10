The Irish Pilgrimage Trust host the Tim Moore Memorial quiz this Thursday March 12th at 7.30pm at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney. Adults €40, Children €20 per table. Proceeds towards bringing children with special needs to Lourdes.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
University Hospital Kerry cancels all non-urgent elective surgery
All non-urgent elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry are to be cancelled from tomorrow.UHK's COVID-19 committee met this morning to monitor the coronavirus situation...
Council invites expressions of interest to operate Blennerville Windmill café
The council is inviting applications from those interested in operating a café within the Blennerville Windmill Visitor Centre complex.The café will operate seven days...
Tralee Chamber Alliance warns coronavirus could push country into recession
Tralee Chamber Alliance has warned that businesses will close if people stay away from town centres because of fears surrounding the coronavirus.Chief executive, Ken...
Cooking With Mark | March – March 9th, 2020
Despite the weather Mark Doe is talking to us about BBQ recipes plus the dos and don’ts re regarding BBQs.
Foster Families Needed In Kerry – March 9th, 2020
Foster families are needed in Kerry. Can you help? We spoke to foster parent Austin McGinley and CEO of the Irish Foster Care Association...
Examining our Attitude to Coronavirus – March 9th, 2020
Do our attitudes to the virus need a deep clean and change as well? Kerry County Councillor Terry O’Brien works with the Irish Wheelchair...