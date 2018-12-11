Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust says community service orders do more to tackle reoffending

The Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust says community service orders do more to tackle the issue of reoffending than short term prison sentences.

It follows a Kerry judge questioning the usefulness of imposing custodial sentences if the prison service decides every night who to let out.

Judge David Waters was speaking in the case of a woman who was released three days into a three-month sentence.





Executive Director of the Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust, Deirdre Malone says their research has shown that short term prison sentences do very little to tackle offending behaviour.

Ms Malone says those who receive a community service order often find them more difficult: