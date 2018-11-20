Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation criticises Finance Minister

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has criticised the Finance Minister for communicating over the airwaves – rather than meeting them in person.

The body’s responded to Paschal Donohoe, who expressed his disappointment with its decision to ballot for industrial action.

The INMO has highlighted concerns about understaffing and safety in the health service and wants a 12 per cent pay rise for nurses, which is expected to cost 300 million euro.





But the group insists that figure is being exaggerated by the Department of Finance.

INMO General Secretary and Ventry native Phil Ni Sheaghdha is calling on the government to show them respect and meet face-to-face: