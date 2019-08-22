Irish language activist says politicians are holding communities back in North

An activist from Northern Ireland says politicians are holding the communities there back and feeding fear around the Irish language.

A group from the Loyalist community in east Belfast are back in Kerry again to help their learning of the Irish language.

This is the third year that a group have travelled to Ballyferriter with the Irish language project Turas.

The project aims to connect people from Protestant communities to their history and the Irish language.

Linda Ervine, who is with Turas, says many mistruths have been published in the media in the North about the Irish language act, which is a major stumbling block in the re-establishment of the Northern Assembly: