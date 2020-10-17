Irish Independent reports Garda COVID-19 result which led to suspension of Tralee court was false positive

The result of a COVID-19 test which led to the suspension of a court sitting in Tralee on Wednesday was a false positive, according to the Irish Independent.

A senior member of An Garda Síochána received a positive test result while in court in Tralee on Wednesday, which prompted Judge David Waters to close the courthouse, and adjourn all cases due before Kerry district courts this week.

The Irish Independent claims that the Garda took the test as a precautionary measure, and was not asked to undergo the Covid-19 test, nor was he advised he had been in contact with anyone suspected of having Covid-19.

According to reports, the Garda has displayed no symptoms of the virus and has since tested negative twice.

An Garda Síochána has told Radio Kerry that it will not be providing commentary on individual Gardaí, but that there is currently no impact on services.