Irish Heart Foundation calling on Kerry people to become more active

The Irish Heart Foundation is calling on Kerry people to become more active this September.

It’s all part of a month-long heart health campaign which aims to raise awareness of prolonged sitting as a risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

The public are being encouraged to move more and sit less, as research shows people in Ireland spend over 7 hours a day sitting down.

People are being urged to take part in the Irish Heart Foundation Heart Hero 5k at parkruns on September 28th in Listowel, Tralee, Inch and Killarney.

A range of resources to help people sit less and move more, including a sitting time calculator, a Deskercise video, a Move More Walking Challenge, a Couch to 5k guide, as well as expert tips and advice on how to increase physical activity levels are available at www.EscapeYourChair.ie.