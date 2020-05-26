Irish Hairdressing Council president doesn’t think hair salons should reopen early

The president of the Irish Hairdressing Council doesn’t think hair salons should reopen earlier than outlined in the Government’s roadmap.

Hair salons are due to reopen in phase four on July 20th; however, another industry body, the Irish Hairdressers’ Federation is calling for them to open earlier.

Kerry salon owner Sean Taaffe is president of the Irish Hairdressing Council.

He doesn’t think reopening sooner is safe while the virus is still here, given the nature of their job.

The council represents all people within the hairdressing industry, not just salon owners.

Sean Taaffe says remaining closed is having financial implications, but he doesn’t want to see economic factors put ahead of client and staff safety: