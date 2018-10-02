Irish Favourites – September 30th, 2018

Over 20 members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team involved in rescue of hillwalker
Over 20 members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the rescue of a walker on Carrauntoohill yesterday.The man in his 40s...
Number of patients on trolleys in UHK in September more than doubles in a...
The number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry for the month of September has more than doubled in a year.That's according to...
Cahersiveen businessman heads to US for trial of drug that may prolong his life
A south Kerry businessman suffering from a rare and terminal form of cancer, has flown out to the USA for treatment that may prolong...
A Parent’s Plea: More Investment in Mental Health Services for Young People – October...
Joyce Russell has written a letter to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and to the Minister for Health Simon Harris asking them to put more...
Tralee Advertiser Apologises for Publishing Racist Anti-Semitic Joke – October 1st, 2018
The free local newspaper has apologised for publishing the joke in its most recent edition. Jerry spoke to Radio Kerry’s Treasa Murphy about the...