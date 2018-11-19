Irish Favourites – November 18th, 2018

Men arrested in Dublin by CAB are from Killarney
Two men who were arrested in Dublin today as part of a money-laundering probe are from Killarney.The men, believed to be in their...
Gardaí warn of bogus collectors in Kerry
Gardaí are advising the public to be aware of bogus collectors in Kerry.These collectors are currently travelling to houses in the Tralee area and...
Kerry County Council honours Listowel Tidy Towns
Kerry County Council has paid tribute to members of Listowel Tidy Towns.A civic reception was held in their honour in county buildings today.It was...
Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018
Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál...
In Business – December 15th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to David Randles of Randles Brothers Ltd about the benefits of electric cars. Kate O’Leary talked about the upcoming...