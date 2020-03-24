Decision on South Kerry Greenway deferred
A decision on the South Kerry Greenway has been deferred. An Bord Pleanála held a four-week oral hearing into the proposed greenway during October...
Visiting restrictions imposed on Kerry community hospitals and nursing units
Visiting restrictions have been imposed on community hospitals and nursing units in Kerry.Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has imposed the measure in their efforts to...
Signs about social distancing to be placed at some beaches and public amenities
Kerry County Council is erecting signs at a number of beaches and public amenities to remind people to practice social distancing.A special meeting of...
Helping GPs Through the Crisis – March 24th, 2020
Dr Laura Malone is a GP in Killarney and co-founder of MyClinic365.ie. The company is offering free software to GPs that will assist them...
A Warning from Bergamo – March 24th, 2020
We can’t be complacent about COVID-19. That’s the message from North Kerry woman Kelley O’Sullivan who lives in Bergamo, the epicentre of the worst...