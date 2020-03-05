Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues not impeding attempts get information from HSE
Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues are not impeding their attempts get information from the HSE.This is despite a senior garda telling a Kerry court...
Election for new Kerry IFA Chair tonight
Three farmers will tonight go head-to-head to become the next Kerry IFA Chair.Current chair, Pat O'Driscoll, a suckler beef farmer from Valentia Island, is...
Wife of man accused of having sex with 16-year-old in Kerry says she was,...
The wife of a man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old in Kerry says she was, in effect, the girl’s parent.Two men are...
Fiona Brennan – March 4th, 2020
This week Joe speaks to Killorglin native Fiona Brennan. Fiona is a theatre historian who be talking about among other things her Research on...