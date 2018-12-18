Irish Favourites – December 16th, 2018

Majority of applications for one off houses in Kerry are granted
The majority of planning applications for one off houses in Kerry are granted, despite claims from councillors that people can't get planning.Figures revealed by...
Skills survey to assist in targeting investment and employment for Kerry
A skills survey has been launched in Kerry to assist in targeting investment and employment for the county.Kerry County Council, in association with key...
40,000 nurses and midwives vote in favour of industrial action
Hospital patients may face 24-hour strikes next month as 40,000 nurses and midwives have voted in favour of industrial action.95 per cent of Irish...
Terrace Talk – December 17th, 2018
On this week's Terrace Talk, Seamus Moynihan joins us in studio, Aidan O'Mahony & John Kennedy on managers v the media, Kevin O'Regan on...
Bird’s Eye View – December 18th, 2018
Frank King joined Jerry for this month’s edition with his usual mix of erudition, wit and good humour! Any images mentioned can be seen...