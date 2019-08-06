Kerry nursing home placed in examinership says there’s no impact on jobs and residents’...
The owners and directors of a Kerry nursing home, which has been placed in examinership, say there’ll be no impact on residents’ care.On Friday,...
Tralee gardaí investigate possible link between two burglaries
Tralee gardaí are investigating whether there's a link between two burglaries in the town where substantial amounts of cash and jewellery were stolen.They occurred...
Killarney Gardai following definite line of enquiry into fake €50 notes
A woman who was arrested as part of an investigation into fake €50 notes in Killarney has been released without charge.Gardai say a file...
11-Year-Old Wows With Teenage Kicks Performance – August 6th, 2019
‘Teenage Kicks’ by the Undertones is widely regarded as one of the greatest pop songs ever. Jerry was out in Killarney on Friday when...
Footprints – August 6th, 2019
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, an archivist with Kerry Library, looks back at the stories that made the headlines in...
Michael on Davy Fitz, Fame & Advice for Kerry – August 6th, 2019
11-year-old Michael O’Brien from Killarney has been deluged with well-deserved praise following his appearance in last evening’s RTE documentary, ‘When Michael Met Davy’. The...