Nine Kerry primary schools have pupils in classes of 35 students or more
Nine Kerry primary schools have pupils in classes of 35 students or more.The information, compiled by the Department of Education, shows Kerry to have...
24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Yesterday, 25 patients...
Kerry County Museum creating audio archive on Rose of Tralee
Kerry County Museum is looking for the public's help in creating an archive of memories of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.This year sees...
Let’s Hope the Dubs will be Strácáil-ing! – August 19th, 2019
Cllr Michael Gleeson and Risteard Ó Fuáráin explain what strácáil means and why we’ll be hoping the word will be expressing the Dubs’ feelings...
Danger of Rip Tides – August 19th, 2019
Dave O’Mahony of Derrynane Inshore Rescue spoke to Jerry following yesterday’s rescue of a man and two children who got into difficulties in the...
How Could a No-Deal Brexit Affect Fuel Availability? – August 19th, 2019
Kevin McPartlan, CEO of the Irish Petroleum Importers’ Association, spoke to Jerry