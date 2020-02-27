Irish Cup Coursing Meeting Abandoned For 2020

The continuing bad weather has led to the cancellation of the Dublin Coach Irish Cup.

County Limerick Coursing Club hoped to reschedule the event for this weekend after

A statement from the Irish Coursing Club says despite the best efforts of County Limerick Coursing Club it is with regret that this year’s flagship classic, will not take place this season.

The club had to succumb to poor conditions last week and the incessant rain since then has meant the ultimate decision had to be made much to their significant disappointment.