Irish Call-Up For Kerry Golfer

Kerry’s Peter Sheehan has been selected by Ireland for the European Senior Men’s Team Championship.

The Ballybunion golfer will be 1 of 6 to represent the Country at the event in Denmark from September 3rd to 7th.

Ireland Seniors captain is Michael Coote, Tralee.

Ireland: Karl Bornemann (Douglas), Jim Carvill (Banbridge), Alan Condren (Greystones), Steve Graham (East Sussex National), John O’Brien (Castlemartyr), Peter Sheehan (Ballybunion).

Meanwhile, Dooks tomorrow compete in the Irish Mixed Foursomes Munster semi-finals.

They face Charleville in Castletroy from 9 o’clock, with Fota Island and Dungarvan contesting the other last four encounter.