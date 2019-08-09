Irish Call-Up For Kerry Golfer

By
radiokerrysport
-
Peter Sheehan (Ballybunion) driving at the 15th tee during the final round of the 2019 Irish Seniors Amateur Close Championship at Kilkenny Golf Club today (05/07/2019). Picture by Pat Cashman

Kerry’s Peter Sheehan has been selected by Ireland for the European Senior Men’s Team Championship.

The Ballybunion golfer will be 1 of 6 to represent the Country at the event in Denmark from September 3rd to 7th.

Ireland Seniors captain is Michael Coote, Tralee.

Ireland: Karl Bornemann (Douglas), Jim Carvill (Banbridge), Alan Condren (Greystones), Steve Graham (East Sussex National), John O’Brien (Castlemartyr), Peter Sheehan (Ballybunion).

Meanwhile, Dooks tomorrow compete in the Irish Mixed Foursomes Munster semi-finals.

They face Charleville in Castletroy from 9 o’clock, with Fota Island and Dungarvan contesting the other last four encounter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR