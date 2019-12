Long serving forward with Portlaoise Panther and Ireland, Claire Melia, has enjoyed a positive start to the womens basketball season with St Josephs University in the United States.

The Monasterevin womas was the top scorer in the colleges first two wins of the season.

Claire was no stranger to Kerry having featured for the Panthers in Under 20s and Women’s National League games against Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s Castleisland.

Her former head coach in Portlaoise is Peter O Sullivan