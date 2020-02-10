Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 11th) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass for Irene Nolan will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Around 1,100 homes without power this lunchtime
Around 1,100 homes and business in Kerry are without power this lunchtime as a result of lightning.South Kerry is worst affected with almost 750...
Irene Nolan, Loughanes, Lisselton and late of Farnastack.
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 11th) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem...
Loo Bridge closure impacting on Kenmare commuters
Part of the Kilgarvan to Kenmare road remains closed after it was undermined by the collapse of a riverbank.The section of road is closed...
Joan Brennan née Scanlon, 27 St. Patricks Terrace, Tarbert and late of Kilpadogue.
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 11th) from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert. Requiem...
Killarney pupils see democracy in action at count centre
During the second count this morning in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 6th class pupils from Gaelscoil Faithleann in Killarney called in to see...
Latest Sports
Former Kerry Captain Hits Out At Treatment Of David Clifford In Tyrone Clash
Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan has hit out at the treatment of David Clifford in the Allianz Football League defeat to Tyrone.Kingdom skipper Clifford...
Lunchtime Sports Update
The IRFU have released 13 players back their provinces, ahead of the Six Nations break weekend.Andy Farrell's side face England in their next game...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Leagues Div 5 Ladies-Moyvane v Causeway at 8Div 5 Men-Moyvane v Ballybunnion at 9 Ballyheigue v Killarney at 8.30Lee Strand...