Irene Nolan, Loughanes, Lisselton and late of Farnastack.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 11th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem Mass for Irene Nolan will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

