Irene Elizabeth O’Connor, Doon Road, Ballybunion

reposing at her home on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery adjoining Church
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk welcome Riga to Oriel Park this evening for the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.Lilywhites skipper Brian...
Water samples taken after camogie match in Limerick confirm presence of E. coli
Water samples taken after a camogie match in Limerick have confirmed the presence of E. coli. Up to 60 people who were involved in a...
Kerry Ladies Football Captain Believes Match Practice Gives Galway Advantage
Kerry Senior Ladies Football captain Amanda Brosnan says championship match practice hands Galway an advantage ahead of their clash on Saturday.Portlaoise is the venue...
Kerry U20 Football Manager Says Injuries Will Hamper Success in Championship
GAELIC GAMESKerry U20 Football Manager Jack O’Connor says injuries play a big part in determining Championship success at that age grade.O’Connor was speaking ahead...
Council’s CCTV systems being audited for data protection compliance
An extensive analysis of CCTV systems operated by Kerry County Council is underway to ensure compliance with new GDPR legislation. The council says it has...
