Irene Elizabeth O’Connor, Doon Road, Ballybunion

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her home on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery adjoining Church

