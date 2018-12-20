Irene Dowd née O’Sullivan, Corrydarrigan, Schull, Co. Cork, Goatstown, Dublin & Cúil Dídín, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this afternoon (Thurs Dec 20th) from 2pm to 3pm. Reposing at her residence in Schull on Friday from 10am to 12 noon. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Schull on Friday for requiem mass (time tbc). Cremation on Saturday at 2.30pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Donations in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.