Ireland’s Newest Professional Golfer Has Big Kerry Connections

A Cork man is about to join such names as Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington on the professional circuit. Ireland’s latest professional golfer James Sugrue has signed a contract to move out of the amateur game.

James Sugrue, from Mallow but who has roots in Kerry, has recently signed a deal to move professional through pro golf Agency ‘Sportsyard’

James was ranked top amateur in Europe and won the Amateur Open Championship in 2019, which meant he could play in The Masters in Augusta National as well as the US Open in Winged Foot in 2020.

James spoke on this evenings Terrace Talk before his season gets going.