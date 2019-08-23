Ireland’s first Gaeltacht Community National School to open in Kerry

Ireland’s first Gaeltacht Community National School is to open in Kerry.

Patronage of Scoil an Ghleanna, Pobal Scoil Náisiúnta in St Finian’s Bay, Ballinskelligs has been transferred from the Bishop of Kerry to Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB).

Scoil an Ghleanna, Pobal Scoil Náisiúnta is the second Community National school to be opened under the patronage of Kerry ETB.

Two Mile National School in Killarney opened under their patronage in August 2017.

Scoil an Ghleanna will cater for children of all faiths and beliefs.

A Board of Management will have responsibility for overall strategic planning and policy development for the school, while the ETB is the employer of all the staff as well as the corporate body with overall responsibility for governance.

The school will provide inclusive and innovative education to meet the needs of students and the wider community, according to the ETB.

CEO of Kerry ETB Colm McEvoy says the expansion of the number of Community National Schools is a positive and welcome development; he thanked the Bishop of Kerry, the Department of Education and Skills and the local community for their support in making the transition possible.

Scoil an Ghleanna is accepting enrolments and further details can be sought be contacting 066 9479330 or [email protected]